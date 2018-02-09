Google translate mishap leads to never-ending egg delivery for Norwegian Olympic team

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - The Norwegian Olympic team tried to order 1,500 eggs and ended up with 15,000, according to a Twitter post.

The 2018 Winter Games in South Korea are underway and there will be no shortage of protein for the Norwegian camp.

In Korean, just one syllable differentiates 1,500 and 15,000, according to the Olympic Channel.

Thankfully, the team was able to return 13,500 eggs, according to Norway’s Aftenposen.

Chef Stale Johansen also told the Aftenposen he would like to surprise the athletes with tacos.

We might all be different but it seems we all love tacos.

EGGSellent? 😂🐣

Norway Winter Olympic team orders 15000 instead of 1500 eggs by mistake.

In Korean, just one syllable differentiates 1,500 and 15,000. Will this mean a lot of protein for the Norwegian athletes?@idrett

via @tronderavisa pic.twitter.com/w0e4oGQLqQ — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.