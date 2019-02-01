High-flying Pleasanton Eagles in midst of record-setting season

PLEASANTON - - Pleasanton may be famous for its live oaks and friendly folks, but the talk of town centers on it's high flying basketball team.

"They put together the goal that they want to get better every single game and they want to achieve those goals," said head coach Richard Marquez. "We're just trying to take it stride by stride and hopefully everything will fall into place down the stretch."

At 25-3 overall and a perfect 8-0 in District 30-4A play, the Pleasanton Eagles are in the midst of arguably the best boys basketball season in school history. However, its how they're winning that's turning heads. In a three-game stretch from Jan. 15-22, the Eagles topped the century mark each time, the final of which was a school-record 112 point outing against Poteet.

In their last six games, all Pleasanton victories, the Eagles are averaging an eye-popping 97.5 points per game.

"It's an awesome feeling," Marquez said. "It's easy for me because these kids work hard and they give it their all."

"We've had the talent to be successful all along, we're just finally putting in the work and its showing out on the court," said junior guard Santiago Arguijo.

The Eagles made the playoffs the last two seasons, but the school doesn't boast a rich basketball tradition. Players on this year's team hope to change that.

"We try to come out and get better each and every day," Arguijo said. "We basically play each game like it's our last and try to win them all."

The ultimate goal for this year's team? A 37-mile bus ride from Pleasanton High to the Alamodome, site of the state basketball tournament.

"That's the biggest goal we set at the beginning of the season. They came out and set their personal goals and then they set their team goals and of course the big one is to get to the big house in San Antonio," Marquez said.

The Eagles take on Gonzales on Friday.

