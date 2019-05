High school baseball/softball scores & highlights: May 18

SAN ANTONIO - HS BASEBALL

Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals

AUSTIN WESTLAKE 5

REAGAN 6

Rattlers advance to regional semifinal vs. Laredo Alexander.

JOHNSON 0

LAKE TRAVIS 1

Jaguars eliminated

Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals

DRIPPING SPRINGS 0

KERRVILLE TIVY 5

Antlers advances to the regional semifinal

Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals

HIDALGO EARLY COLLEGE PREP. 2

LA VERNIA 10

Bears advance to the regional semifinal

Class 3A Regional Quarterfinals

YOAKUM 9

GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 4

Bulldogs advance to the regional semifinal vs. Bishop

GOLIAD 3

BANQUETE 5

Tigers eliminated

Class 1A Regional Semifinals

KNIPPA 2

D'HANIS 17

Cowboys advance to the regional final vs. Round Top-Carmine

HS SOFTBALL

Class 6A Regional Semifinals

HARLINGEN SOUTH 1

NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON 16

Cougars advance to the regional final

Class 4A Regional Semifinals

RIO HONDO 0

FREDERICKSBURG 11

FREDERICKSBURG 4

RIO HONDO 2

Battlin' Billies advance to regional final vs. Navarro

