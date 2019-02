High School Basketball Highlights: February 22nd

Cibolo Steele tops Roosevelt, Sam Houston beats Dripping Springs in boys bi-district play. Clark bounces Edinburg and Kerrville-Tivy comes from behind to beat Victoria West.

Boys Bi-District

Cibolo Steele 71 Roosevelt 51

Sam Houston 45 Dripping Springs 43

Girls Regional Semifinals

Clark 64 Edinburg 40

Kerrville Tivy 70 Victoria West 62

Girls Regional Final Matchups (Saturday, February 23)

Clark vs. Converse Judson: 2:00 pm, Northside ISD Gymnaisum

Kerrville-Tivy vs. Veterans Memorial: 2:00 pm, Littleton Gymnaisum

