High School Volleyball Highlights: November 6th

HS VOLLEYBALL

Region IV 6A Playoffs Third Round

BRANDEIS 1

O'CONNOR 3

Panthers vs. McAllen Memorial at the Alamo Convocation Center, Friday at 7:00 p.m.

NB CANYON 2

CLARK 3

Cougars vs. Laredo United at the Alamo Convocation Center, Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Region IV 5A Playoffs Third Round

BOERNE CHAMPION 3

HARLAN 1

Chargers vs. Flour Buff at the South San Athletic Centre, Friday at 5:00 p.m.

DRIPPING SPRINGS 3

SEGUIN 0

Tigers vs. Gregory-Portland at the South San Athletic Centre, Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Region IV 4A Playoffs Third Round

DEVINE 0

LA VERNIA 3

Bears vs. Needville at the Blossom Athletic Center, Friday at 8:00 p.m.

PLEASANTON 0

NAVARRO 3

Panthers vs. Fulshear at the Blossom Athletic Center, Friday at 6:00 p.m.

