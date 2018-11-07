Sports

High School Volleyball Highlights: November 6th

O'Connor advances with 3-1 win over Brandeis, La Vernia rolls in next round

By Andrew Cely

HS VOLLEYBALL
Region IV 6A Playoffs Third Round

BRANDEIS   1
O'CONNOR   3
Panthers vs. McAllen Memorial at the Alamo Convocation Center, Friday at 7:00 p.m.

NB CANYON   2
CLARK   3
Cougars vs. Laredo United at the Alamo Convocation Center, Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Region IV 5A Playoffs Third Round

BOERNE CHAMPION   3
HARLAN   1
Chargers vs. Flour Buff at the South San Athletic Centre, Friday at 5:00 p.m.

DRIPPING SPRINGS   3
SEGUIN   0
Tigers vs. Gregory-Portland at the South San Athletic Centre, Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Region IV 4A Playoffs Third Round

DEVINE   0
LA VERNIA   3
Bears vs. Needville at the Blossom Athletic Center, Friday at 8:00 p.m.

PLEASANTON   0
NAVARRO   3
Panthers vs. Fulshear at the Blossom Athletic Center, Friday at 6:00 p.m.

