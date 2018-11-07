High School Volleyball Highlights: November 6th

HS VOLLEYBALL
Region IV 6A Playoffs Third Round
BRANDEIS 1
O'CONNOR 3
Panthers vs. McAllen Memorial at the Alamo Convocation Center, Friday at 7:00 p.m.
NB CANYON 2
CLARK 3
Cougars vs. Laredo United at the Alamo Convocation Center, Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Region IV 5A Playoffs Third Round
BOERNE CHAMPION 3
HARLAN 1
Chargers vs. Flour Buff at the South San Athletic Centre, Friday at 5:00 p.m.
DRIPPING SPRINGS 3
SEGUIN 0
Tigers vs. Gregory-Portland at the South San Athletic Centre, Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Region IV 4A Playoffs Third Round
DEVINE 0
LA VERNIA 3
Bears vs. Needville at the Blossom Athletic Center, Friday at 8:00 p.m.
PLEASANTON 0
NAVARRO 3
Panthers vs. Fulshear at the Blossom Athletic Center, Friday at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.