HS VOLLEYBALL

Region IV 5A Bi-District Playoffs

REAGAN 0

O'CONNOR 3

AUSTIN BOWIE 0

CLEMENS 3

Panthers vs. Buffaloes in second round

WARREN 1

CHURCHILL 3

NB CANYON 3

BUDA HAYS 1

Chargers vs. Cougarettes in second round

MADISON 0

CLARK 3

LAKE TRAVIS 1

NEW BRAUNFELS 3

Cougars vs. Unicorns in second round

JOHNSON 0

BRANDEIS 3

AUSTIN WESTLAKE 3

SMITHSON VALLEY 0

Broncos vs. Westlake in second round

