Rampage drop first two games of road trip in Tucson

During their season-opening four-game home stand, the Rampage went 3-0-1 and scored 11 goals.

After playing their first two road games in Tucson, San Antonio has yet to win an away game in regulation, allowing eight goals.

Friday's 4-3 overtime loss and Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Roadrunners are the latest setbacks for a Rampage club that now finds itself at 3-1-1-1 on the season.

With eight total points, San Antonio is still in good position, sitting in second in the Central Division, but a pair of tough losses early in this year's six-game road trip hearken back to 2018's difficulties playing away from the AT&T Center. Last year's Rampage team lost their first five road games and didn't notch a victory until November.

"We're all aware of the struggles last year on the road, and the goal for us it to reverse that and be a good road team," said forward Nolan Stevens. "That's what you've got to do. You've got to win games on the road in this league. We set high expectations for ourselves, and we're always trying to get a win."

"We've just got to clean up our game," said head coach Drew Bannister. "If can clean up our game in a couple of key areas, we'll be a tough team to play against."

There are positive signs to take away from the two losses. Trailing 3-2 late in the third period Friday night, Nick Lappin scored on a rebound in front of the net to tie the game and send it to overtime. That goal eventually earned San Antonio a point. The Rampage power play also found its rhythm Saturday night, scoring both of their goals with a man advantage.

San Antonio will next prepare for the middle two games of their road trip against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Pennsylvania. The puck drops for both Friday and Saturday's games at 6:05 p.m.

