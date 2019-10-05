Rampage open season with 2-1 victory over Manitoba

SAN ANTONIO - Throughout the offseason, Rampage staff and players have been adamant that the 2019-2020 season will be different.

If their first game is any indication, San Antonio fans will be in for a treat.

Center Mike Vecchione and left winger Nathan Walker each tallied goals, while Ville Husso notched 22 saves, as the Rampage Antonio won their season opener 2-1 over the Manitoba Moose. This is the third straight season that San Antonio has opened their season with a home victory.

The Rampage rang in the new season -- literally -- with a shot off the post on their first possession. It was a precursor to a first-period onslaught that saw San Antonio outshoot the Moose 11-6. Vecchione opened the scoring nine minutes into the game on the power play, when his shot ricocheted off a Manitoba defenseman's stick and between goaltender Mikhail Berdin's legs. Walker doubled the Rampage's lead in the second period with a well-placed wrister on a breakaway.

Manitoba's Cameron Schilling cut the lead in half, scoring a goal with just four seconds left in the second period, but Husso recovered in the third period and saved the remaining nine shots he faced. The Rampage outshot the Moose in every period, tallying 35 shots on goal to Manitoba's 23.

The victory earned San Antonio two points. They will return to the AT&T Center Sunday afternoon for their second game of the season against the Tucson Roadrunners at 3 p.m.

Mike Vecchione (@Mvecc8) opens the scoring in the first period, as @sarampage notch their first win of the 2019-2020 season, 2-1 over Manitoba! #KSATsports @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/AVefMbddQO — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) October 5, 2019

