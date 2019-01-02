San Antonio Rampage ring in 2019 delivering baby onesies

SAN ANTONIO - Two members of the San Antonio Rampage delivered custom onesies to the first newborn babies of 2019 at Methodist Hospital Women’s Pavilion.

Forwards Austin Poganski and Tanner Kaspick put away their ice skates and spent part of their day handing out the baby gear.

“It's a great opportunity to meet newborns and also their family with these new onesies,” Poganski said. “The new young guy having a onesie can kind of promote our team, and, hopefully, one day, he'll be a hockey player and play for the Rampage, as well.”

Methodist Healthcare hospitals deliver the most babies born in San Antonio each year. And now a lucky handful of little ones are the proud owners of a Rampage onesie.

“Made some new Rampage fans,” Kaspick said. “It's pretty special to see the new parents and the new babies.”

The San Antonio Rampage and Methodist Healthcare System teamed up to spread some New Year joy. Poganski and Kaspick went from room to room surprising the families.

“It's always nice to get back out in the community,” Kaspick said. “Obviously, when we are playing, we don't get to interact with the fans as much, and it's nice to come see them in a different setting than the hockey rink. They're excited to see us and we're excited to see them, so it's been fun.”

Poganski is 22 years old and Kaspick is 20. They don’t have any children of their own, so this was a unique experience for both of them.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a little different for us being a little bit younger and not having kids yet, but it's a great opportunity to kind of understand what it's all about,” Poganski said.

The two forwards will return to a more natural setting when the Rampage wrap up a three-game homestand against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the AT&T Center.

