Incarnate Word High faces St. Agnes Academy in softball state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO - The Incarnate Word High School Shamrocks will make their seventh straight appearance at the TAPPS State Semi-Finals on Friday.

It is no secret that this softball team has left its mark as it competes for its fourth consecutive state championship.

“It would be crazy. I never imagined having one, so four would be insane and I would love it,” said Morgan Barr, a senior at Incarnate Word High.

Barr has been a part of the Incarnate Word High softball team all four years of her high school career and is eager to finish with another championship title.

“It is huge for the program, the school and the girls,” said Louie Berlanga, the Shamrocks head coach. “They are really low-key, and even the girls who have been here for the last three years don’t talk about it much. But I know deep down, it is big for them and they are going to come out and work really hard.”

“The team is more excited rather than nervous since we have been preparing all year and worked really hard for this,” said Megan Jimenez, a senior in her third year.

Incarnate Word High faces St. Agnes Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Crosby High School in Houston.

