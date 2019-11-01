INSIDE THE RING: Barrios honored by mayor, city council

SAN ANTONIO - Mario Barrios has been enjoying the spotlight since becoming the Alamo City's newest world champ.

On Thursday morning. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and members of San Antonio's City Council honored the WBA World Super Lightweight champion at City Hall. Barrios said he was honored by the mayor's proclamation and recognition for his achievements.

"It's awesome, just the amount of support and love I've received from my city as a whole," Barrios told KSAT 12. "It's been great. I'm very, very honored to be here."

Members of San Antonio's City Council also shared their personal praise for the undefeated boxer as he was lauded at City Hall.

Barrios, a graduate of Southwest High School, won the world title by unanimous decision over upcoming contender Batyr Akhmedov in late September. Since then, the WBA has ordered a rematch between the two fighters.

"We're negotiating a rematch right now and if they do, the fight will be in February or March," said Barrios. "Even if we cannot reach a deal, I plan to be fighting around that time."

Barrios has been pushing to fight in his hometown since he's only fought here once in the last four years. A potential Barrios fight in San Antonio would be the biggest bout the city has seen in years.

"I'm really pushing for it," Barrios said. "I've been telling my people for awhile now. Any fight we get here, it would be sold out without a doubt. San Antonio is a big boxing community and they really love boxing here."

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.