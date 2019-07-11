INSIDE THE RING: Boxing Trilogy, unification and Floresville

SAN ANTONIO - It's been a pretty quiet summer in San Antonio when it comes to boxing. None of our local fighters have been scheduled to fight but that all changes in a matter of weeks.

Here's what to look forward to before the summer is over.

FIGHT IN FLORESVILLE

Rick Morones Jr's TMB & PRB Entertainment will be holding "Young-Guns" fight night on Saturday, July 27 at the Floresville Event Center. The evening will be featuring many local boxers including Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez as part of the main event. Rodriguez (9-0, 5 KOs) will face Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-0, 4 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round light flyweight bout.

"This is a big fight for me being that I'm up against another undefeated fighter," said Rodriguez to KSAT 12 Sports Wednesday afternoon. "Torrijos is going to bring it. Getting wins against undefeated fighters like him will help me with my rankings, getting me closer to a title shot."

There will be an official press conference that is free to the public on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Floresville Event Center.

Tickets for this fight start at $30 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 and 210-322-9974. This fight can also be viewed on KSAT.com.

You can hear more from some of these fighters starting Sunday night on "Instant Replay."

BARRIOS GETS ORDERS

Southwest High School grad Mario Barrios has been talking about title shots for several years now. The current WBA Inter-Continental Welterweight champ is undefeated at 24-0 with 18 knockouts. His last fight back in May ended quickly as he delivered a powerful left hook to the ribs of Juan Jose Velasco, earning his eighth straight win by knockout.

Now Barrios gets another chance at yet another title. The WBA has ordered Barrios to face Batyr Akhmedov for the vacant WBA "regular" junior welterweight title. Akhmedov, a super lightweight out of Russia, is 7-0 with 6 knockouts. The date and location for this bout have yet to be decided. The winner of this fight would then take on Regis Prograis who is the current WBA World Super Lightweight champion.

SELINA GETS MATCH

Meanwhile, Mario's sister Selina Barrios, who was also featured during her brother's bout on Premiere Boxing Champions back in May, has her next fight scheduled. Barrios (5-1, 2 KOs) will face Nina Gallegos (0-3) at the Alzafar Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Aug 3. Barrios is coming off her first professional loss when Melissa Hernandez defeated her by unanimous decision in Louisiana in late April. Barrios is currently the NABF lightweight champ.

BOXING TRILOGY FOR FRANCO

Joshua Franco has been ready to move on from fighting Oscar Negrete. Both bantamweights have faced each other twice in less than 6 months. The first fight in October of 2018 ended in a split decision draw. The rematch in April saw Franco come out victorious in a split decision and won the NABF Bantamweight title . Franco told us shortly after that fight he was looking forward to the future and other fighters.

That is going to have to wait. Golden Boy Promotions announced this week that Franco and Negrete will fight for a third time on Aug. 10 in Grand Prairie, Texas. The trilogy will be the co-main event of the Vergil Ortiz and Antonio Orozco fight which will be aired on DAZN.

Franco (15-1-1, 7 KOs) and Negrete (18-2-1, 7 KOs) will battle for the unification of the NABF and WBA International Bantamweight titles. This fight is scheduled for 10-rounds.

TANAJARA JR. JOINS JOSHUA

San Antonio will be well represented in Grand Prairie that weekend. Holmes High School grad Hector Tanajara will also be fighting that Saturday night. The current World Boxing Council USNBC Lightweight champ will face Ezequiel Aviles during the DAZN broadcast. Tanajara (17-0, 5 KOs) and Aviles (16-3-3, 6 KOs) will battle in a 10-round lightweight fight. Aviles has not fought this year and has lost his last two fights.

Twitter: @Boxer_Barrios @JoshuaFranco_ @210bam @Hector_Tanajara

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

