INSIDE THE RING: Leija/Battah Promotions Return Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - There’s been a lot of great stories so far this year in the world of boxing. Thanks to the rise of streaming services, boxing is getting a new field to play on. That new avenue could bring a lot more attention on rising stars from all over the country, including San Antonio.



On Thursday, Leija/Battah Promotions, together with Roy Jones Jr. Promotions, will host a night of boxing at Cowboys Dancehall. The main event will feature Holmes High School graduate and undefeated fighter Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda taking on Eudy Bernardo, a fighter from the Dominican Republic, in a 10-round super lightweight bout.



Back in early December, Castaneda (15-0, 7 KOs) defeated Gilbert Venegas Jr at the Scottish Rite Theatre to win the vacant WBA-NABA Super Lightweight title.



"It was a lifelong trophy, like wow, I have this lifelong accomplishment around my shoulders," said Castaneda to KSAT 12 Sports on Thursday. "It's meant the world to me and it's taken me 14 years to get where I want to be. It's all about the hard work. sacrifice, dedication and never losing hope."



Bernando (24-3, 18 KOs) has spent most of his career fighting outside of the United States and has a professional record that almost spans a decade. The 32-year-old boxer began his pro career in October 2012, almost three years before Castaneda began his.



"I know he has more knockouts than I have fights," said Castaneda. "He has double the experience but I've been fighting since I was 10-years-old. All I know is rugged toughness and getting into that ring and do what I got to do to win."

Competing in the United States has not been kind to Bernando the last several years. In fact, his last three U.S. fights were all defeats, including a March 2018 loss to San Antonio’s Mario Barrios in the Freeman Coliseum.



"Mario and I are good friends and I know he knocked out my opponent before but I haven't reach out for any tips," added Castaneda. "I'm a great observer and I'm not intimidated at all about by this guy (Bernando) and I'm just ready to go."



There isn’t a lot that seems to phase Castaneda and that doesn’t change with his fight title defense less than a week away. He carries himself with a a clear love for this sport anytime he enters the gym. That kind of attitude and passion has not escaped the attention of “Jesse” James Leija, San Antonio’s two-time world champ and the man who will be in his corner Thursday night.



"Kendo doesn't care who he fights in the ring or who he spars with," said Leija. "He has that Roberto Duran mentality and just wants to get into the ring and fight. He has so much experience for his age."



Thursday’s fight isn’t just another event from the Leija/Battah Promotions card; it’s another step forward into boxing and the world of streaming services.



We’ve already seen DAZN grab the headlines when it comes to streaming fights and signing some of the biggest stars in boxing. Now local fans have another reason to signup for these services: UFC Fight Pass will be broadcasting Thursday’s fight beginning at 8:00 p.m.



"We have four fights scheduled for San Antonio this year and I'm assuming that after this one, we'll try to do another one in a month or two months," said Leija. "We want to stay busy and make sure that San Antonio fight fans can come out to see some good fights."



UFC Fight Pass has several options for monthly membership, including a 7-day free trial and a $7.99 a month plan with a 12-month commitment.

Other local fighters entering the ring Thursday will be Xavier Wilson (10-0), Joseph Rodriguez (14-0) and Raymond Guajardo making his pro debut.



Leija/Battah Promotions will hold a weigh-in on Wednesday afternoon. Tickets for the fight at Cowboys Dancehall can be purchased by visiting ChampionFit Gym at 6824 San Pedro or by calling 210-826-4350.



