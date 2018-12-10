After IR: December 9th, 2018

In case you missed Instant Replay Sunday night, here are some of the sports headlines from this weekend:

Cowboys win five straight

The Dallas Cowboys extended their season-best winning streak to five games with a 29-23 win over the Eagles. Dak Prescott threw for a career high 455 yards and three touchdowns, all to Amari Cooper, who tallied ten catches for 217 yards on the day, as the Cowboys inched closer to securing the NFC East crown.

Texans see streak end

The Houston Texans saw their nine game win streak end, falling to the Colts 24-21, Sunday, at NRG Stadium. Houston scored first, but the Colts rode a 17 point second quarter to earn their seventh win in their last eight games.

Spurs win back-to-back

A 110-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening gave the San Antonio Spurs their first winning streak since early November. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 27 points while Rudy Gay turned in a double-double, scoring 23 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.

Wagner still in the playoffs

The Wagner Thunderbirds football team are in the midst of their best season in school history, topping Mission Veterans Memorial Saturday morning to secure a birth in the Class 5A Division 1 state semi-finals. The Thunderbirds will take on Alvin Shadow Creek this Friday at NRG Stadium.

St. Mary's Women's Basketball starting hot

The St. Mary's women's basketball team has turned heads to start the 2018-19 campaign, racing out to an 8-1 start. The Rattlers have beaten two ranked opponents this season: No. 1 Central Missouri, 101-97 in double-overtime, and No. 21 Angelo State 70-64 this past weekend. St. Mary's return to the court Dec. 15 at Midwestern State.

