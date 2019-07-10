Getting to Know: Billy Forbes

Billy Forbes is one of the most recognizable faces in San Antonio soccer history, having been a major contributor on both of the Alamo City's professional teams. Hailing from Turks and Caicos Islands -- a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean Sea -- Forbes has honed his skills, becoming a captain of his national team and developing into one of the most dynamic strikers in the USL. Forbes recently talked with KSAT 12 about his long journey through soccer:

When did you start playing soccer, and how did you wind up playing for San Antonio FC?

I started really young because my mom played soccer. I used to do a lot of cross country and stuff like that because in the Caribbean, those things are really big. I used to run and play soccer, and then when I was 16 I made my national debut. While I was in college at Lubbock Christian University, Allen and coach Nick brought me in for a tryout. The San Antonio Scorpions ended up being the team that gave me my first chance to play professionally. San Antonio FC has continued that. The Spurs organization is really amazing. The rest is history and I never left.

How does it feel representing Turks and Caicos Islands on the national stage?

It’s great. Every time I get a call from my country, it’s a great thing for me to go back home and play with the guys. The guys that I play with in my country are guys that I grew up with. On my national team, we have some of the youngest players in the Caribbean. Our goalkeeper is 17 years old. For me as a player, it’s always a great thing to represent my country at any level -- whether it’s beach soccer or a World Cup qualifier. Whatever it is, it’s always a great thing for me to go back home and represent.

Is it weird being one of the older players on the roster?

No, it’s not. It’s part of life. You have to grow up. I started here when I was 20 years old. Now I'm 28. It's just a part of life. It’s a growing process and I’m still learning from it.

How are you trying to improve your game?

For me as a player, it’s more about getting fit. I’m a left footed guy, so I’m trying to work on my right foot. I’m always trying to get the ball and create goals and assists.

Do you ever look back on how far you’ve come?

Sometimes I reminisce a little bit. Maybe I see a YouTube video here and there that my friends sent me, but I feel like I still have a long way to go, you know? I can’t reminisce on what I’ve done. Maybe when I’m retired, yes I will. But right now, I’m just focused on going ahead and achieving the biggest things in my career.

