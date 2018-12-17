After IR: December 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - - In case you missed Instant Replay Sunday night, here are some of this past weekend's top sports headlines:

TEXANS TOP JETS

The Houston Texans got back on track in The Meadowlands with a 29-22 comeback win over the jets. Texans receiver Deandre Hopkins continued to show why he is one of the NFL's best receivers, catching 10 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

COWBOYS WIN STREAK SNAPPED

The Dallas Cowboys rode into Indianapolis on a five game win streak, but returned to Dallas looking to regroup following a 23-0 loss to the Colts. It's the first time the Cowboys were held off the scoreboard since 2003.

SPURS FALTER AT HOME

Speaking of win streaks ending, look no further than the San Antonio Spurs. The Silver and Black looked good early Saturday night against the Bulls, but were outscored 55-31 in the second half, squandering a 21-point lead to fall 98-93. The win sends the Spurs back to .500 at 15-15.

PRO FOOTBALL RETURNS TO THE ALAMO CITY

Pro football returned to the Alamo City this week as the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football held their first mini-camp. The team is led by head coach Mike Riley and will open its inaugural season Feb. 20 against the San Diego Fleet at the Alamodome.

RAMPAGE WIN THREE STRAIGHT

Three straight home games have led to three straight wins for the San Antonio Rampage. The team snagged a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Sunday at AT&T Center. The Rampage return to action Dec. 21 with a road trip to the Texas Stars.

CHECK OUT OUR FEATURE STORIES

Andrew Cely caught up with a revamped Incarnate Word men's basketball team that leads the nation in one impressive statistical category, plus he tells us about two local high school volleyball standouts that recently played in the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Warren High School boys basketball team has raced out to an impressive 14-2 start and lead the District 28-6A standings. Jake Kobersky has more on the Warriors' season.

