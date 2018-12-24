After IR: December 23, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - - Here's a recap of this weekend's top sports headlines:

COWBOYS CLINCH

With Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East crown for the second time in the past three seasons, and are playoff-bound for the third time in the last five seasons.

TROUBLE FOR THE TEXANS

The Houston Texans are all about streaks this season. After rattling off nine straight wins, the Texans dropped their second consecutive game, a 32-30 decision on the road against the Eagles. Houston has clinched a playoff spot, but fell out of the AFC's second playoff seed, meaning the Texans will likely hit the field during Wild Card Weekend.

REMEMBER THE ALAMO (BOWL)

Washington State and Iowa State arrived in the Alamo City on Sunday ahead of Friday's Valero Alamo Bowl. For our complete interviews with coaches Mike Leach and Matt Campbell, click here.

SPURS FALL ON THE ROAD

The Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to a close with a 108-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. After 34 games, San Antonio sits at 18-16, good for ninth place in the Western Conference standings. The Spurs return to action Wednesday night against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets.

RAMPAGE COOL AS ICE IN OVERTIME

Nolan Stevens found the back of the net in overtime and the San Antonio Rampage emerged as 2-1 winners over the Texas Stars on Saturday at the AT&T Center. With the win, the Rampage have won eight of nine at home, including four straight. The Rampage will break for Christmas and return to the ice Thursday night against the Stars at HEB Center in Cedar Park. The Stanley Cup was also at the game, making its first stop in San Antonio since 2004.

CUERO WINS FOURTH FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cuero Gobblers won the Class 4A Division II State Championship on Friday with a 40-28 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It was the Gobblers fourth title in school history, but the big story was quarterback Jordan Whittington. The future Texas Longhorn, who will enroll in Austin in January, rushed for a state record 338 yards on 28 carries and made 11 tackles en route to offensive and defensive MVP honors.

LOCAL ATHLETES PUT PEN TO PAPER

Andrew Cely wraps up Early National Signing Day from across the Alamo City, covering recruits from Alamo Heights, Brandeis, John Jay, Judson, James Madison, O'Connor, Smithson Valley, and Steele high schools.

