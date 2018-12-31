After IR: December 30, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - - Here's a recap of this weekend's top sports headlines:

FROM WORST TO FIRST

After finishing the 2017 season a dismal 4-12 and last place in the AFC South, the Houston Texans claimed the AFC South crown with a 20-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Houston finishes the year 10-6 after an 0-3 start. The Texans are the first team since the 1993 San Diego Chargers to start 0-3 and still win their division. Houston will host division-rival Indianapolis in the Wild Card Round on Saturday.

COWBOYS RIDE INTO THE PLAYOFFS

After clinching the NFC East last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned their 10th win of the season with a dramatic 36-35 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Faced with a 4th and 15, Dak Prescott's heave found a diving Cole Beasley in the endzone for the go-ahead score. The Cowboys will host Seattle on Saturday in the Wild-Card Round.

SPURS TOP CLIPPERS

After falling to the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets by three, the San Antonio Spurs turned a dominant third quarter into a 122-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. With the teams tied at 59, San Antonio flipped a switch in the third period, dropping 39 points in the frame - a season high in the quarter. The Spurs return home against Boston on Monday.

KAWHI'S (POSSIBLE) RETURN

It may not be as big as Lebron James' return to Cleveland in 2010, but its close. Toronto Raptors forward and former Spur Kawhi Leonard returns to the Alamo City for the first time as a Raptor on Thursday. Its not clear if Leonard will play or even make the trip to San Antonio. Also making his return is Danny Green. Green is slated to play.

MAJOR TROUBLE IN HOUSTON

The University of Houston has fired head football coach Major Applewhite after two seasons and a 15-11 overall record. A former Texas quarterback and assistant under Mack Brown, Applewhite served as the Cougars offensive coordinator under Tom Herman. Applewhite was promoted to head coach in December 2016 following Herman's departure to Texas. A national search is underway for Applewhite's replacement. Several reports have pointed to West Virginia's Dana Hologorsen, a former Houston assistant under Kevin Sumlin.

RAMPAGE WIN 5TH STRAIGHT HOME GAME

The San Antonio Rampage picked up their fifth straight home win on Saturday, overcoming a two goal deficit to top Ontario 3-2 at the AT&T Center. Samuel Blais scored the winner for San Antonio midway through the third period. Austin Poganski and Conner Bleackley tallied for the Rampage in the second after Ontario netted goals by Mikey Eyssimont and Kyle Bauman in the first. The win improves San Antonio's record to 14-17-1 overall.

