After IR: January 6, 2018

DALLAS GETS THE DUB

The Dallas Cowboys are divisional round bound with a 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Ezekiel Elliot rushed for 137 and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Dallas earned its first playoff victory since 2014. The win also ended Seattle's streak of nine straight opening-round playoff wins, an NFL record. Dallas will face the Los Angeles Rams next Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A (PLAYOFF) PROBLEM

The Houston Texans saw a wild 2018 season come to a close with a 21-7 wild card loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Andrew Luck was in prime playoff form, passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Marlon Mack gashed the Texans defense for 148 yards and a touchdown on the ground. After the game, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said his team just simply didn't get the job done. Houston finishes with a final record of 11-6.

SPURS FINDING THEIR STROKE

The San Antonio Spurs continued their winning ways on Saturday, downing the pesky Memphis Grizzlies 108-88. Derrick White led the scoring attack with 19 points while LaMarcus Aldridge added 18. The win is the Spurs' 12th in their last 15 games. The Silver and Black are now only 4 1/2 games back of first place in the Western Conference standings. SA returns to action Monday night at Detroit.

RAMPAGE FALL IN WINDY CITY

The San Antonio Rampage saw its 4-game win streak snapped on Saturday, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Chicago Wolves. Saturday's loss was the first to the Wolves this season. The team returns home on Wednesday against the Iowa Wild, the start of a four game slate at AT&T Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

AAF HOLDS TRAINING CAMP IN SAN ANTONIO

All 10 Alliance of American Football franchises began training camp in San Antonio over the weekend. The San Antonio Commanders will hold training camp at Central Catholic High School. The Commanders kick off the team and league's inaugural season February, 9 against San Diego at the Alamodome. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

