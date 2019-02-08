Barrios Makes Weight, Ready To Impress Tomorrow

LOS ANGELES - It's the most exciting part of fight week, except for the actual fight itself of course. The final face-off before fighters put their money where their mouth is.

Fighters gathered at The Westin Los Angeles Airport this afternoon for their final weigh-in for tomorrow's fights under the Gervonta Davis and Hugo Ruiz main event from Carson, California. ​

San Antonio's own Mario Barrios will face Mexico's Richard Zamora as the co-feature on Showtime in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Barrios weighed in today at 142.5 lbs while Zamora weighed in at 141.25 lbs.

"El Azteca" enters tomorrow's fight with a a six knockout streak and an overall record of 22-0 with 14 knockouts.

"The meaning of this fight is to continue to showcase my talent and continue to represent my city of San Antonio and give the boxing fans a hell of a fight," said Barrios after the weigh-in.

Zamora, who is from San Luis Potosi and is making his U.S. debut, brings with him a 19-2 record with 12 knockouts and has won his last five fights.

Barrios obviously has the height advantage on Zamora, as you can see above,​ but fighting a relatively unknown fighter can be dangerous since anything they bring into the ring may surprise you. That doesn't seem to phase Barrios.

"Of course he's dangerous but come Saturday night I'm going to be more dangerous than him" exclaimed Barrios.

The graduate from Southwest High School is currently the top boxer in our area close to fighting for a world title belt. That day would draw much closer with a victory tomorrow night.

"I'm ready right now. If it was up to me, I would be fighting for a world title this weekend but for now, we're gonna take it step-by-step."

Tomorrow's broadcast starts at 9 p.m. CST and can be seen on Showtime, Showtime Sports YouTube Channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page. The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing.​​

