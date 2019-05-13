Boerne's Blake Allemand working towards major league dream

SAN ANTONIO - The sport of baseball can be a lot like life - a journey that takes a player to the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Perhaps more than any, it's a sport that humbles you. Just ask Boerne native Blake Allemand.

"They say the minor leagues are a grind and they're not lying," said Allemand, a middle infield prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers organization. "I was fortunate to go to Texas A&M where there is great facilities, charter flights to games, awesome stuff. I got drafted, got sent up to Helena, Montana and played on an American Legion Field and I remember thinking where in the world am I?"

Allemand, a fifth-round selection in 2015, has been in the Brewers' farm system for five seasons and finally got his call-up to Triple-A late last month. He appeared in nine games for the San Antonio Missions, batting .167 with 1 home run, 2 hits and 4 RBI.



Roster adjustments have removed him from the active roster, but he's expected to be back with the Missions at some point this season.

Regardless of his status, Allemand has enjoyed the experience of playing in a friendly and familiar environment a mere 35 miles from his hometown.

"I'd always come to Missions games when I was growing up and I always wondered what it would be like to be on the field. Now I'm here, so it's a pretty surreal feeling to see that dream come full circle."

