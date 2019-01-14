Central Catholic Soccer receives national attention with No. 1 ranking

SAN ANTONIO - Central Catholic Soccer is making waves nationally with an impressive start to the season and No. 1 national ranking.

The Buttons (7-1-1) took on and beat the nation's best last week at the North Texas Elite Showcase in Dallas, getting three wins against top 25 teams, the most impressive of which was a 2-1 decision against then-No. 1 Loyola High School from Los Angeles.

"We've got a lot of really talented soccer players who are also very humble and hardworking," said the Buttons' head coach Edward Cartee. Currently in his seventh season at Central Catholic, Cartee has led the Buttons to three TAPPS state championships.

"The players are really motivated to have a championship season and that'll be determined by hopefully winning four straight playoff games at the end of next month," Cartee said.

While having the nation's best ranking carries weight and means a lot to the program, the Buttons' mindset and goals haven't changed.

"We have to just stay humble from here. Yeah we're the number one team in the nation, but that doesn't mean anything," said junior center-mid Jose Gallegos. "We just have to keep going and have to keep working."

The ultimate goal for Gallegos and his teammates? Bring home an eighth state championship.

"The end goal is to always win the state championship. That's our goal this year and every year. We always strive for that."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.