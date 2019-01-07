Churchill's Dollarhide & Sandercock break career milestone together

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Littleton Gymnasium was host to Churchill High School girls basketball history twice in the same week.

Seniors Grace Dollarhide and Reece Sandercock both set career milestones, each scoring their 1,000th point in the same week. Grace reached the mark in the Chargers' 58-46 win over Reagan on Wednesday, while Reece broke through this past Saturday in a 64-37 victory over Lee.

"I really didn't know, so I was surprised when my coach told me," Dollarhide said. "It was a great surprise, and I was pretty excited. It was a lot of fun, and I think it's fun that Reece got to do it the very next game, that we both hit it in the same week."

"It's a great achievement," Sandercock explained. "It's great to know that everything we've worked for is finally paying off and it's fun to do it with all of my friends, doing something that I love."

Both girls have been playing together since the seventh grade. They're each three-year starters for Churchill, and have led the team in scoring in each of those three seasons. This season has been no different -- Sandercock leads the team with 13.9 points per game, while Dollarhide is second, averaging 11.6.

"Grace is one of my best friends," Sandercock said. "I've been doing this with her this whole time, and it's gone by really fast, but it's been so much fun. I wouldn't be here without her."

The Chargers are back in action this Wednesday at Littleton Gymnasium, taking on MacArthur at 6:30 p.m.

