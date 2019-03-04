Former New Braunfels, Madison head coach Jim Streety selected for SA Sports Hall of Fame

After leading New Braunfels and Madison to a combined seven state semifinal appearances and a combined 343 wins, Jim Streety has been named to the 2019 class of the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

Streety paced the Alamo City sidelines for over 40 seasons and currently serves as New Braunfels ISD's athletics director. KSAT 12 Sports' Jake Kobersky sat down with Streety to talk about his career and last honor in a long list of accomplishments.

