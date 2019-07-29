Getting to Know: Michael Lahoud

On Jan 22, San Antonio FC announced the signing of veteran midfielder Michael Lahoud. During his 10-year professional soccer career, Lahoud has traveled throughout the United States and played on seven teams in three different professional leagues -- the MLS, NASL and finally the USL. But while he has carved out an incredible career on the pitch, Lahoud's journey to America is equally remarkable.

Recently, Lahoud talked with KSAT 12 to discuss the life he has created through soccer, from Freetown, Sierra Leone to the Alamo City.

When did you move from Sierra Leone to the United States?

I left when I was six years old. I came here as a refugee from Sierra Leone, during the civil war caused by the "blood diamonds." I won an emergency visa and then moved to the Washington D.C. area. Because it was an emergency visa, I ended up traveling by myself from West Africa here to the United States. It was a long journey. I had no clue what I was getting myself into. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and the emergency visa saved my life. When I got here, my mom was looking to put me into something that would keep me out of trouble. I couldn't really speak the language, but I could speak soccer. My love for soccer and her love for soccer made it a no-brainer. I just played because I love the game, and I still play because I love the game. Soccer made a difference in my life and opened doors that nothing else could. It got me a really good education at Wake Forest University and allows me to continue my dream of being a professional footballer.

How did you overcome the language barrier?

I'll never forget it. One of my classmates -- her name was Shannon Brown -- used to take me after school and just teach me colloquial English. It was very different from the English we use in the classroom. I owe a lot to her for taking that time to invest in me.

You were selected 9th overall by Chivas USA in 2009's MLS Super Draft . What were those first professional experiences like?

A lot has changed in the soccer dynamic, but I was very fortunate to be a first round draft pick in 2009. A lot of guys have to wait their turn, but I made my debut in the first game of the season and got to play a lot. I was very fortunate to play with a lot of coaches in the MLS. We had an amazing team, with a lot of veteran guys finishing out their careers. So I got to learn from some of the best in MLS history. I've learned so much, not just as a footballer, but as a man.

How did you adjust to life with San Antonio FC?

Allergies were a bit of an adjustment for starters. But it's been seamless. The Western Conference is different from the Eastern Conference, that's for sure. The Western Conference is definitely run-and-gun, transition-based conference. The Eastern Conference is probably more methodical, more defensive. Outside of that, it's a breath of fresh air to see a lot of old friends. When you continue to play, it turns out you know everyone.

What are your personal goals here in San Antonio?

I'm here for one reason, and that's to win. I want to make history here. I've been fortunate to make history everywhere I've gone, so I want to continue that here. Being here has really brought out a more competitive spirit in me. I believe in young players and I love competing against them as the older guy. One of the biggest things that I've learned is to pay it forward. I was a young guy once. A lot of the older guys would preach to me about patience, specifically learning patience with the process. Coming here to San Antonio, I'm trying to pass that all on to the next generation.

