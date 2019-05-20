Holmes grad Marco Anthony returns to San Antonio a national champion

SAN ANTONIO - Marco Anthony was back in the gym this month at Holmes High School - the green and gold epicenter of an incredible basketball journey.

"I definitely remember coming in here. It was around my sophomore year where I was averaging close to 20 (per game). That's when I really felt like I could do something (in basketball)," Anthony said.

Marco's days with the Huskies proved to be the springboard from the 210 to Charlottesville, Virginia, and the bright lights of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"I just wanted to explore and venture out. Virginia was recruiting me, it was in the ACC and I wanted to compete against the best, so I went over there," Anthony said.

For two seasons, Anthony was a part of the University of Virginia's basketball program, helping the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship. For Anthony, it's an accomplishment that's just now starting to sink in.

"It took awhile, but just the reception we got when we got back to campus, it was amazing," Anthony said.

Armed with his national championship resume, Anthony is currently looking for a new program to call home. He elected to enter the NCAA's transfer portal after the season.

As for what he's looking for in his next stop?

"It really doesn't matter to me. I just want to go to a situation where I can help lead the program the right way," Anthony said.

