HS Volleyball Recap Week 13: Madison Mavericks & Playoff Preview

By Andrew Cely - Sports Producer

After a dramatic victory over District 27-6A rival Johnson on Tuesday, the Madison Mavericks enter the playoffs as the third seed. They are one of many local teams looking to hit their stride in November and bring district, regional and state titles back to the San Antonio area.

Here's a look at the Bi-District matchups for Monday and Tuesday:

CLASS 6A

Johnson vs. Clark – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Northside Sports Gym
New Braunfels vs. Austin Westlake – Monday, 7 p.m. at Buda Johnson
Warren vs. Churchill – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Littleton Gym
Bowie vs. Canyon – Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Canyon Lake high school
Hays vs. Clemens – Monday, 7 p.m. at Hays high school
Brandeis vs. Reagan – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Littleton Gym
Lake Travis vs. Steele – Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Buda Johnson
Madison vs. O'Connor – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Northside Sports Gym

CLASS 5A

Jefferson vs. Harlan – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Alamo Convocation Center
Austin McCallum vs. McCollum – Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Wagner high school
Somerset vs. Alamo Heights – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Taylor Field House
Austin Johnson vs. Kerrville Tivy – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Dripping Springs
Lockhart vs. Boerne-Champion – Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Steele
Floresville vs. Burbank – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Convocation Center
Seguin vs. Dripping Springs - TBA
Highlands vs. Medina Valley – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at South San High School

CLASS 4A

Devine vs. Pleasanton
Navarro vs. Carrizo Springs
La Vernia vs. Crystal City
Hondo vs. Cuero – Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Seguin high school
Boerne vs. Taylor – Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Dripping Springs

CLASS 3A

Nixon-Smiley vs. Industrial
Blanco vs. Comfort – Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Cole high school
Edna vs. Poth
Lago Vista vs. Randolph
Marion vs. Johnson City – Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Schulenburg vs. Yoakum – Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Goliad vs. Lytle

CLASS 2A

Brazos vs. Kenedy
Refugio vs. Shiner

CLASS A

D'Hanis - Bye Week

