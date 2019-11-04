HS Volleyball Recap Week 13: Madison Mavericks & Playoff Preview

After a dramatic victory over District 27-6A rival Johnson on Tuesday, the Madison Mavericks enter the playoffs as the third seed. They are one of many local teams looking to hit their stride in November and bring district, regional and state titles back to the San Antonio area.
Here's a look at the Bi-District matchups for Monday and Tuesday:
CLASS 6A
Johnson vs. Clark – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Northside Sports Gym
New Braunfels vs. Austin Westlake – Monday, 7 p.m. at Buda Johnson
Warren vs. Churchill – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Littleton Gym
Bowie vs. Canyon – Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Canyon Lake high school
Hays vs. Clemens – Monday, 7 p.m. at Hays high school
Brandeis vs. Reagan – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Littleton Gym
Lake Travis vs. Steele – Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Buda Johnson
Madison vs. O'Connor – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Northside Sports Gym
CLASS 5A
Jefferson vs. Harlan – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Alamo Convocation Center
Austin McCallum vs. McCollum – Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Wagner high school
Somerset vs. Alamo Heights – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Taylor Field House
Austin Johnson vs. Kerrville Tivy – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Dripping Springs
Lockhart vs. Boerne-Champion – Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Steele
Floresville vs. Burbank – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Convocation Center
Seguin vs. Dripping Springs - TBA
Highlands vs. Medina Valley – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at South San High School
CLASS 4A
Devine vs. Pleasanton
Navarro vs. Carrizo Springs
La Vernia vs. Crystal City
Hondo vs. Cuero – Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Seguin high school
Boerne vs. Taylor – Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Dripping Springs
CLASS 3A
Nixon-Smiley vs. Industrial
Blanco vs. Comfort – Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Cole high school
Edna vs. Poth
Lago Vista vs. Randolph
Marion vs. Johnson City – Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Schulenburg vs. Yoakum – Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Goliad vs. Lytle
CLASS 2A
Brazos vs. Kenedy
Refugio vs. Shiner
CLASS A
D'Hanis - Bye Week
