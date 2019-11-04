HS Volleyball Recap Week 13: Madison Mavericks & Playoff Preview

After a dramatic victory over District 27-6A rival Johnson on Tuesday, the Madison Mavericks enter the playoffs as the third seed. They are one of many local teams looking to hit their stride in November and bring district, regional and state titles back to the San Antonio area.

Here's a look at the Bi-District matchups for Monday and Tuesday:

CLASS 6A

Johnson vs. Clark – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Northside Sports Gym

New Braunfels vs. Austin Westlake – Monday, 7 p.m. at Buda Johnson

Warren vs. Churchill – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Littleton Gym

Bowie vs. Canyon – Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Canyon Lake high school

Hays vs. Clemens – Monday, 7 p.m. at Hays high school

Brandeis vs. Reagan – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Littleton Gym

Lake Travis vs. Steele – Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Buda Johnson

Madison vs. O'Connor – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Northside Sports Gym

CLASS 5A

Jefferson vs. Harlan – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Alamo Convocation Center

Austin McCallum vs. McCollum – Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Wagner high school

Somerset vs. Alamo Heights – Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Taylor Field House

Austin Johnson vs. Kerrville Tivy – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Dripping Springs

Lockhart vs. Boerne-Champion – Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Steele

Floresville vs. Burbank – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Convocation Center

Seguin vs. Dripping Springs - TBA

Highlands vs. Medina Valley – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at South San High School

CLASS 4A

Devine vs. Pleasanton

Navarro vs. Carrizo Springs

La Vernia vs. Crystal City

Hondo vs. Cuero – Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Seguin high school

Boerne vs. Taylor – Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Dripping Springs

CLASS 3A

Nixon-Smiley vs. Industrial

Blanco vs. Comfort – Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Cole high school

Edna vs. Poth

Lago Vista vs. Randolph

Marion vs. Johnson City – Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Schulenburg vs. Yoakum – Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Goliad vs. Lytle

CLASS 2A

Brazos vs. Kenedy

Refugio vs. Shiner

CLASS A

D'Hanis - Bye Week

