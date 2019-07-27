INSIDE THE RING: Boxers Ready For Floresville

FLORESVILLE - Fight night is around the corner!

Rick Morones Jr's TMB & PRB Entertainment will be holding "Young-Guns" fight night tomorrow at the Floresville Event Center. The evening will be featuring many local boxers including Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez as part of the main event. Rodriguez (9-0, 5 KOs) will face Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-0, 4 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round light flyweight bout. Both fighters made weight this afternoon. Rodriguez weighed in at 109 lbs while Torrijos weighed in at 108.6 lbs.

Another local event features two San Antonio female boxers. Christina Ruiz (8-9-3, 5 KOs) will face Brittany Ordonez (2-2-1, 1 KO) in a 6-round featherweight bout. Ordonez weighed in at 125.8 lbs while Ruiz weighed in at 123.6 lbs.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a year and half and I'm very excited," said Ruiz two weeks ago at the opening press conference in Floresville. "It's only human to be nervous but I know what I have and what I can do. The nerves will be gone with that first hit.”

Recent Jefferson High School graduate Gregory Morales will enter the ring for the second time this summer since crossing the stage. He will face 29-year old Abraham Flores in a 6-round bantamweight fight. Morales (8-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 121.2 lbs while Flores (3-0, 2 KOs) weighed in at 121.6 lbs.

“I’m more than ready since I just fought several weeks ago," said Morales. "This is the first time I'm fighting so close together between fights but I feel great. I know my opponent is a brawler and I'm just going fight the type of fighter that shows up that night.”

One of the first fights of the night will feature Richard Medina, who just graduated from Lanier High School. Medina (4-0, 3 KOs) will face Miguel Moreno (0-1) in a 4-round featherweight contest. Both fighters weighed in at 127.4 lbs today.

“I’m just going into the ring with the same mindset I always have," said Medina. "I'm looking forward to this home crowd, they always pump me up. The environment there is good.”

Another exciting fight on the card is a 6-round heavyweight contest between San Antonio native Tyrrell Anthony Herndon and Austin native Corey Barlow. Herndon (12-3, 9 KOs) weighed in at 238 lbs and Barlow (2-4-2, 1 KO) weighed in at 244 lbs. Both fighters will be fighting for the Texas State Heavyweight title.

Tickets for this fight start at $30 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 and 210-322-9974. This fight can also be viewed on KSAT.com Saturday evening.

You can see a recap of the fights Sunday night on "Instant Replay" including previews and updates on local boxers Selina Barrios, Henry Arredondo and Mario Barrios.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.