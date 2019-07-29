INSIDE THE RING: Floresville, Alzafar Shrine and Mario Barrios

FLORESVILLE, Texas - The fights down in Floresville did not disappoint Saturday night. Here's a recap on how some of the fights went down.

Heavyweights Tyrrell Anthony Herndon fought Corey Barlow out of Austin early on in the card. The shorter Barlow knocked down Herndon very late in the first round and while he did manage to get up, Herndon took his mouthpiece out and the ref stopped the fight with one-second left in the opening round. Barlow went on to win the Texas State Heavyweight title and improves to 3-4-2 with 2 knockouts.

RUIZ VS. ORDONEZ

San Antonio native Christina Ruiz won by unanimous decision over local fighter Brittany Ordonez. The pair of featherweight fighters went the full six-rounds with Ruiz winning on the cards 59-55, 58-56 and 59-55. Ruiz improves to 9-9-3.

MEDINA VS. MORENO

Lanier High School grad Richard Medina didn't knock down his opponent in his four-round featherweight contest with Miguel Moreno but he did secure the victory. Moreno's corner threw in the towel between the third and fourth rounds. Medina wins by TKO and improves to 5-0 with 4 knockouts.

MORALES VS. FLORES

The co-main event featured Jefferson High School grad Gregory Morales facing Abraham Flores, a fellow unbeaten boxer. Morales looked dangerous throughout the fight, knocking down his opponent three-times in the second round before the fight was stopped. Morales wins by TKO improving to 9-0 with 5 knockouts.

RODRIGUEZ VS. TORRIJOS

The main event featured San Antonio boxer Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez taking on Cesar Garcia Torrijos in a scheduled 10-round flyweight bout. Rodriguez knocked down his opponent twice in the second round and then a third time in the third round when the fight was stopped. Rodriguez wins by TKO and improves to 10-0 with 6 knockouts.

If you didn't get your boxing fix last weekend you still have time to catch more local boxers this coming weekend. Selina Barrios will be the main feature in a fight night at the Alzafar Shrine Center this coming Saturday. Barrios (5-1, 2 KOs) will face Nina Gallegos (0-3) in a four-round lightweight bout. Barrios is coming off her first career loss when veteran Puerto Rican boxer Melissa Hernandez defeated her back in April.

"It wasn't really an eye opener but I needed to get my feet wet with some more experienced boxers," Barrios said last week to KSAT 12 Sports. "You have to dig deep to see how bad you want it. There was no excuses but I needed to learn more about what veteran boxers use in a fight."

"I'm really excited about Saturday because this is what I really want," Barrios continued. "This is a chance to make things better for me and my daughter and have a better life. So I'm doing what I can. I'm doing everything ten times harder in preparation for this fight."

Another local boxer fighting this Saturday is super featherweight Henry Arredondo, who also attended Southwest High School. Arredondo (5-0, 2 KOs) will face a veteran boxer from Mexico, Alejandro Moreno (24-39-3, 11 KOs) in a six-round featherweight contest.

"This is a really good test for me," said Arredondo Friday afternoon. "He does have a lot of experience but I feel I can make it in this sport and if this is who I have to face to keep this going, then that's who I'll fight."

"The fans will see a show," added Arredondo. "I like to make it entertaining because I don't like boring fights, I can be real aggressive and counter punch, so expect a fight."

Arredondo, who also goes by the nickname "World Star" backs up his confidence. Back in late June, he won by first round TKO when he broke his opponent's rib just 20-seconds into the fight.

You can still get tickets to this fight by going to EventBrite.com or by calling 210-605-8933.

BARRIOS VS. AKHMEDOV

Undefeated welterweight Mario Barrios has a date set for his next bout. KSAT 12 Sports has learned that Barrios (24-0, 16 KOs) will face Batyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBA "regular" junior welterweight title. The fight will go down on September 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This fight will be featured as part of the Fox Pay-Per-View broadcast with Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter battling for the IBF and WBC welterweight unification.

