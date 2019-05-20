INSIDE THE RING: Mario Barrios stops by KSAT 12 Studio

Undefeated welterweight boxer Mario Barrios celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday with family and close friends. The WBA Inter-Continental Welterweight champ is now 24-0 with 16 knockouts after defeating Juan Jose Velasco last weekend in Virginia.

“I wasn't expecting to be that early though," said Barrios about his knockout punch in the second round. "I thought this was going to be one of those fights where I was going to break him down slowly. But we found the perfect shot real early. I've dropped plenty of opponents with that punch and I know their reaction when I see it. Once I saw his face, I knew he wasn't going to get back up.”

Since working with trainer Virgil Hunter out in California, "El Azteca" has won eight straight fights by way of knockout. Hunter doesn't let that go to his head though.

“He's hard to read sometimes but he was really happy with the win," said Barrios to KSAT 12 Sports Friday afternoon. "At the end of the day, that's my coach, that's who I have in my corner. Getting that positive feedback from him reflects on everything we have been working on in the gym.”

Barrios isn't like your typical athletes who go out and party hard after important victories. He stays close to his family and close friends when gathering to celebrate. While most boxers may have hit up a club or bar, Barrios grabbed a bite to eat after that knockout win last Saturday.

The meal of choice that night: pancakes at a 24 hour diner.

Now that Barrios is back home with family for his birthday weekend, he had another thing to look forward to: the series finale of "Game of Thrones." Barrios has been watching and he had no guesses on who will sit on the Iron Throne.

I don't know, this past season has been throwing things off, it's hard to say. The show has messed with my feelings anyways, I'm not even going to try and have any expectations with it.”

Here's to hoping the series finale was as fulfilling as his weekend celebrations with his family.

Twitter/Instagram: @Boxer_Barrios

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email sports@ksat.com

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.