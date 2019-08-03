INSIDE THE RING: Showdown at Alzafar Shrine

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest High School grad Selina Barrios has been ready to put her first career loss in the rearview mirror. Saturday night, she gets that chance after a tense weigh-in Friday afternoon.

Barrios will be the main event feature at the Alzafar Shrine Center on Saturday evening. Barrios (5-1, 2 KOs) will face Nina Gallegos (0-3) in a four-round lightweight bout. Fighters weighed in Friday afternoon at Perfect Score Sports Bar at Loop 410 and Ingram Road. Barrios weighed in at 139.6 pounds while Gallegos weighed in at 140.0 pounds.

"It's really exciting, especially the way my opponent is talking about me," Barrios said to KSAT 12 Sports on Friday. "I know what I train for and what I'm capable of doing. Each opponent is an opportunity to showcase my skills, so I'm just looking forward to doing that."

Also featured Saturday night is fellow Southwest High School alum and super featherweight Henry Arredondo, who is also known as "World Star." Arredondo (5-0, 2 KOs) will face Alejandro Moreno (24-39-3, 11 KOs) in a six-round featherweight contest. Arredondo weighed in at 126.1 pounds and Moreno weighed in at 125.5 pounds.

"I'm very excited. This is going to be a real test for me, facing a fighter with over 50 fights," Arredondo said. "This fight is going to show if I have what it takes. I'm expecting a lot of fireworks. My opponent comes forward and I do as well, so it's going to be an action-packed fight. I'm just ready."

Also present at the weigh-in was undefeated boxer Mario Barrios, who has been in San Antonio working out with his sister in anticipation for Saturday's fight.

"This is what we do every day, the only thing we know," Barrios said about his sister. "To see my sister up there, getting ready for her fights, that's when I'm more anxious than anything. I know she's ready, she's going to go out there tomorrow night and take care of business."

When asked about Selina's opponent trash talking after the weigh-in, Barrios seemed surprised.

"I'll give it to her opponent. She's making a very interesting fight, but she doesn't really know what she's asking for."

You can hear more from "El Azteca" and his upcoming fight on pay-per-view Sunday night on "Instant Replay" on KSAT 12.

You can still get tickets to this fight by going to EventBrite.com or by calling 210-605-8933.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.