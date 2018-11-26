INSIDE THE RING: "Whose '0' Will Go II"

Live boxing is coming to San Antonio before the end of 2018.

TMB & PRB Entertainment, along with Roy Jones Jr. Promotions, bring you "Whose '0' Will Go II" this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Theatre, 308 Avenue E.

The undercard will feature many local fighters and the first bell is at 5:30 p.m.

The main event will feature undefeated fighters, including San Antonio's own Kendo Castaneda and Gilbert Venegas Jr, who now calls the Alamo City home.

Both boxers were introduced to the public on Saturday during a press conference at Market Square in downtown.

”I’m feeling very good going into Saturday," said Venegas Jr. "You have to protect that '0' and boxing is all about making a name for yourself. I believe I belong among the best and Kendo is one of them around here. I can't wait to get in there and show my talent.”

The winner between Castaneda (14-0, 7 KOs) and Venegas Jr. (10-0, 6 KOs) will be awarded the World Boxing Association's NABA Super Lightweight title.

“It means the world to me," said Castaneda. "The chance to win that belt, to be ranked in the top 15 (super lightweight) fighters in the world. This is what I have worked and dreamed for my whole life. I can't wait to put on a big fight for the people.”

Kendo and Gilbert are actually friends and have sparred against each other in the past.

But friendship ends in the ring once they hear that bell.

While each of them calls the 210 home, Castaneda was actually born here, while Venegas Jr. moved here from Illinois. For "El Tremendo" he believe's he's defending his hometown when he enters the ring.

“This kid (Venegas Jr.) comes to my town, to my city, trying to take my '0', he's going to need a lot of luck and a lot of energy on fight night.”

Castaneda is 10-0 when fighting in San Antonio and 2-0 when fighting at the Scottish Rite Theatre.

Castaneda concluded, "Anytime I fight in my city, in my hometown, I won't let them down. I'm going to take it round by round and if I break his will, I will knock him out.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 or 210-322-9974.

