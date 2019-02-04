Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers gear up for postseason

KERRVILLE - The banners inside the gym at Kerrville Tivy High School serve as a permanent reminder of how close Lady Antler basketball has come to winning the ultimate prize. But close isn't good enough for one of the area's top programs. Fresh of a state semi-final appearance last season, the Lady Antlers are looking to win it all.

"Those banners are the best things in this gym," said senior guard Peyton Ives. "We look at it making us better and getting ready for state and so that banner up there definitely helps as well because we don't want to get back there and do the same thing. We want to go back there and be state champions."

Expectations are high at Tivy. The Lady Antlers have followed up last season's state tournament run with a 28-1 start and perfect 13-0 ledger in District 26-5A play. The team returns 11 players return from last year's tournament team, providing valuable experience for this year.

"Every day we step on this floor, we want to get better," said senior Charli Becker. "We don't want to settle just getting to state. The goal is to ultimately go farther this year."

Head coach Christy Dill, in her 12th year leading the Tivy program, was an assistant on the Lady Antler's first two state tournament runs, meaning she's well-versed on getting teams to state.

"What's great about these teams is that when one of them is having success, they're all genuinely happy," Dill said. "They love each other, they're happy for each other, they share the ball well and they're great teammates."

It's all a recipe for postseason success.

"We've been working really well as a team and we've grown," Becker said. "We still have things to improve on and we just keep working every day to get better."

The Lady Antlers wrap up the regular season and the District 26-5A championship Tuesday night against Harlandale.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.