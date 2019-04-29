More than just teammates: Torres sisters lead the way for Brennan softball

SAN ANTONIO - From closing out their high school softball careers, to graduating from Brennan high school, the coming months will be a whirlwind of changes for sisters Alex and Gabby Torres.

However, one, very important aspect of their lives will remain the same.

Lifelong teammates, Alex and Gabby will continue to suit up and play the game they love, together, for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"Playing with my sister is really fun. We always motivate each other to do our best, whether she's stealing bases or I'm hitting. We're always trying to push each other," said Gabby Torres.

Alex Torres catches a ball in center field at a recent Brennan softball practice

Alex is an outfielder for the Bears, while Gabby is an infielder. Both had their share of offers to play at the next level, but only one program, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, offered both of them a scholarship.

To the sisters, it was a no-brainer; Texas A&M Corpus Christi was where they would play. They signed their national letters of intent with the Islanders in January.

"I think that it's going to be a great experience," said Alex Torres. "We've always been close, and we're going to have each other to push each other and make sure that we're becoming the person that we're supposed to be."

The sisters' close bond doesn't start and end with softball. They've been virtually inseparable since birth.

"When we were little, my mom told me she'd make us play together and before we could speak, we'd still talk to each other," said Alex. "They weren't actual words, but we knew what we were talking about and I guess everything we've done since has been together."

Gabby goes through infield work at a recent Brennan softball practice

While their high school careers didn't end at the state tournament in Austin, the sisters are proud of their legacy and excited for what's next in their careers.

"I'm just excited for what is next. Our bond is incredible," said Gabby.

