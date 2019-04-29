Renovation transformation: A sneak peak at the new San Antonio Missions Clubhouse

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions manager Rick Sweet had his doubts.

"When they explained what they were going to do and what walls they were going to blow out and put up, I thought OK, it will probably be okay," Sweet said.

But San Antonio's first-year skipper was pleasantly surprised when he saw his team's brand-new clubhouse prior to the Missions' season opener.

"Being in Triple-A, you have to have certain standards, and what was here before absolutely did not meet those standards," Sweet said. "They've really stepped up and done an excellent job."

The Missions have a new league, new affiliation, and now, a new clubhouse to match.

For Assistant General Manager Mickey Holt, it's the culmination of a lot of planning and hard work.

"I think it turned out really well and everything we've heard from the team and coaching staff is that they love the space," Holt said. "We're just happy we got it finished in time and that the players are enjoying it and using it."

The weight room, training facility and locker rooms were completely gutted and rebuilt from scratch. A players lounge with TVs and couches was added and the batting cages received improved netting and lighting. In total, the Missions added 1000 square feet to what was previously a very small space.

"It had to be accommodating for the team and give them everything they need to relax and enjoy themselves, and obviously play well," Holt said.

The clubhouse has done its part. San Antonio has started its first Triple-A season 14-9.

