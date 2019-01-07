Sayvon Frye's all-around game leading Marshall on and off the court

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Sayvon Frye stands out on the basketball court. His lean, muscular physique, mismatched red and blue shoes and tattoos accentuate an already vibrant personality. But come game time, Frye is single-minded.

"I attack each game with a winning mindset," Frye said.

Now in his senior season, the Marshall High School shooting guard/point guard hybrid is lighting up the stat sheet and, for the second straight season, leading his team in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. But this year, he's taken the rest of his game to a whole new level -- Frye now leads the Rams in rebounds (232), assists (78) and steals (51), and he's also currently second on the team with eight blocks.

"I feel like my game hasn't changed, it's just coming to light now," Frye explained. "I feel like I've been doing the same thing consistently on a high level, but it's just on a brighter stage now. I'm just trying to win and provide for my team. I do whatever it takes. If that's scoring, rebounding, passing, I'll do it. I've just got to come out every day focused and ready to lead my team."

"He's definitely an exciting player and his game has grown a lot," said second-year head coach Bobby Jaklich. "He's been able to develop into more than just a scorer. He's now a facilitator, too, and having him on the team, you're able to scheme around him and always have him be part of what it is you're trying to do. It's a blessing."

This kind of personal success has been a long time coming for Frye, who started taking basketball seriously in middle school. After playing in local AAU teams, Frye hit the ground running at Marshall, where his points per game doubled from his sophomore to junior seasons. He made his college decision official before the 2018-19 season even began, committing to play Division II basketball at St. Edwards.

"The college process was really stressful, but I'm glad I got to commit to St. Edwards and coach Cook," Frye said. "It's just let me play free, honestly. I can do what I want and just play."

That freedom has also allowed Frye to blossom into a leader for the Rams on and off the court.

"We try to build our manta of Marshall basketball lives in the gym, and Sayvon is the epitome of that," Jaklich said. "He is in the gym nonstop, before practice, after practice. Sometimes I think he has his own key to the gym. He's always in there, and so these young guys coming up see that. He's leading the way, coming into the gym every day, pulling guys to the side, and being the leader that he truly has within him. That has been huge for the program."

Last Friday, Sayvon stepped up when his team needed him most, scoring a career-high 52 points in a 79-75 win over Taft. The victory moves the Rams to 4-4 in District 28-6A, and with 10 district contests left to play, Sayvon knows he has to set the tone moving forward.

"For this team, it's really just coming in focused every day," Frye explained. "That's really it. We have a full blueprint. It's out there for the taking, and I believe we can go to the playoffs and make a run."

"We talk about having to win every day, but that starts with winning the drill, and then winning the practice, and then winning the day," Jaklich said. "Let's go be the best possible team we can be, and if that means Sayvon scores 25 points or 10, he's all-in, leading that charge."

The Rams will take the court this Tuesday night, hosting Brandeis at the Paul Taylor Field House. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.