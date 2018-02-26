Scholar Athlete: Alexander Cardenas, Bandera High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Sports, because I have worked hard my whole life and want to advance to the playoffs. I finally get to show everyone that hard work pays off.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Dedication to the team and being successful after high school

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Although at times it is hard, I do my best to balance all of my activities between school work, family and friends.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

A role model for future generations. Hard work pays off

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

LSU / criminal justice / This school is a place with many opportunities and an awesome campus.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

Super speed. To be able to go anywhere in the world and get there in seconds would be so cool.

