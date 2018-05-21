Scholar Athlete: Alex Conrad, Central Catholic High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Enjoying the opportunities to grow closer to friends while preparing for college.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Knowing that success does not come without hard work.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Being prepared for the tasks at hand and managing my time to the best extent possible.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I'd like to be remembered as someone who always worked hard and gave it his all.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I plan to attend Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, to play college basketball and study business law. Hendrix is close to my family, and I'm interested in learning more about our legal system. Hendrix feels like a great fit.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

I would love to have the ability to fly so that I could travel everywhere faster.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Rachel DeMita (NBA analyst, ESPN and NBA2K TV host and former All-American basketball star). She loves basketball and it would awesome to meet and hang out with her!

