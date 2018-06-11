Scholar Athlete: Katherine Vasko, Brennan High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

With senior year almost over, I am of course greatly looking forward to graduation. However, I am also trying to make the most of the time I have left with all of my friends, and I am excited to see what the remainder of the year holds for us!

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My parents, teachers, and coaches all push me to try my best, but I think it is my love for what I do that makes success possible for me. I greatly enjoy both learning and the sport of swimming, so I put a lot of effort into accomplishing my goals in both.



How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

The most important thing I have learned about balancing my time is the importance of prioritizing and sacrifice. While all of these things are important to me, my school work and practices or competitions always came first. Because of this there are a lot of social events I missed out on, but when I was not busy with school or swim I always made sure to spend time with my family and friends.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

After I graduate, I want to be remembered at my high school as a dedicated and hard-working student.



Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I plan to attend Dallas Baptist University in the fall where I will major in psychology. I want to pursue a degree in psychology to be able to help people through challenges in their lives.



If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one super power, I would want to be telepathic. I love to know what people are thinking and I think this would be very helpful in counseling.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any celebrity to my senior prom, I would take Taylor Swift. Even though "the haters gonna hate" and many do not like Taylor Swift, I love her music and she has been one of my favorite artists since I was eight. I also think she would be a lot of fun to hang out with for the evening.

