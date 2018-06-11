Scholar Athlete: Kimberly Dow, Brennan High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about the memories that I have and will be making with my friends. With all the meets, games, dances and spirit weeks, I know it will be a year to remember.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My family has supported me academically and athletically for as long as I can remember, so putting my best effort towards everything I do has become a habit. I also have two older siblings who have set a great example for me and have always been there to guide me.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

It's really difficult to balance everything. I have stayed up late many times just so I can get everything done, but it is important to realize that you can't do everything at once. You just have to set your priorities and tackle things one by one.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered for how I made a positive impact on someone else's life. Every year, there has been at least one senior that has shaped me a little bit more into who I am today and I want to continue that tradition for all the current underclassmen.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I plan on attending Texas A&M University in the fall and major in civil engineering with an emphasis on environmental engineering. Texas A&M has been my dream school since elementary school. I chose this particular major because I have always taken an interest in math, science, nature, and overall human well-being. I think this career field really combines all of my interests wonderfully.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

I would want to have the power to fly because I could travel pretty much anywhere, and I'm sure the view would be great!

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I don't really keep up with a lot of celebrities, but I think I would want to take Tom Holland because he seems like a fun person to be around and he'd make it memorable for everyone.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.