Scholar Athlete: April Parsons, Pearsall High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about the senior trips and graduating. I am most excited about graduating because I will be able to start a new chapter of my life.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me to be successful in the classroom and in my sports is that I am never satisfied. I believe there is always room for improvement, therefore, I strive to do better and improve in everything I do.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

I balanced homework and participation in sports by prioritizing school work before extracurricular activities. I attended every practice, game, tournament,etc but I always made sure to finish homework and dual credit assignments on time. My family has always supported me and taught me that school came first, therefore they understood that I was busy most of the time.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

Once I graduate, I would like to be remembered as a leader/role model and a hardworking student/athlete who gave 110 percent in everything I did.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am planning to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. I have not yet decided on a major, however ,I am leaning toward engineering.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power, I would choose the power to teleport. I would choose this power because I could go anywhere I want in a matter of seconds, for free.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?



If I could've taken any athlete/celebrity to prom, I would have chosen Manu Ginobili because he is my favorite Spurs player and I have yet to meet him. If he was busy, I would choose Chadwick Boseman because, obviously, he's Black Panther.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.