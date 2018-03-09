Scholar Athlete: Sandy Clarkin, Bandera High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited to make memories this year. This will be my last year with some of my good friends that I've known for a long time, and I want to make the moments count.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I focus on where I want to be in the future, so that I have a goal to strive for. I also want to be able to look back on what I've done and feel accomplished.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

Finding time for everything is definitely difficult! I prioritize the most important things, and whenever I have a break, I make sure to use it wisely.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I want to be remembered as a humble, yet successful person. I hope that people will smile when they talk about me even after I've left high school.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I still have not committed to a college, but I know I want to run at the collegiate level. I would like to major in occupational or physical therapy because the human body has always fascinated me, and I would also like to help others improve their lives.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

My superhero power would definitely be the ability to control time. That way I could slow time down to finish my work faster and speed time up when traveling or sitting in a waiting room.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I wouldn't voluntarily take any athlete or celebrity to prom, but if I had to choose, I would most likely take Morgan Freeman, so that he could announce prom King and Queen in his smooth voice.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.