Scholar Athlete: Tiffany Lopez, Memorial High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited about graduating to begin my new life at my future college.

What advice do you have for other student athletes?

One advice I would give to other student athletes is to not give up when something becomes too difficult. If you really want something, push yourself to achieve it.

Who is your favorite athlete?

My favorite athlete player is Tim Duncan. Not only is he an amazing basketball player, but he's also dedicated to what he does. Watching him play made me realize how strong you have to be mentally and to do whatever you can to reach your goals.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.