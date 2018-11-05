Scholar Athlete: Angelica Guerrero, Edison High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited for the new experiences that are approaching this final year, as well as for the memories I'm sure to make with every last event.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

My friends and family are truly the people behind my success. They are the ones encouraging me day in and day out to be the best that I can be. I aspire to live up to their vision of me, which is what ultimately drives me to be successful on the track as well as in school.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The best way to remain close to your family while still being successful in school and on the field is to lean on them at all times. No matter what, your family will always be there for you to offer some words of wisdom and support. They are the people you can turn to and rely on to tell you things straight.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The teachers and the staff at Edison is what I truly like best. They are dedicated to helping students succeed all around.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

Although I'm still undecided as to what college to attend, I have decided to major in architecture. Architecture is something I have been strongly considering since middle school, and I feel as though it will be a good fit since it combines all of my interests.



If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

The ability to read people's minds, as I hate not knowing what others are thinking and it could potentially afford me with useful information.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I honestly have no clue who I would take, should I be afforded the chance.

