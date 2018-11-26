Scholar Athlete: Arianna Alvarado, St. Anthony High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Graduating, spending time with friends and making this year as memorable as possible, because it is my last year.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I am driven to get good grades, which will help me get into college to earn my degree, and to fulfill my passion of getting my degree in science and interdisciplinary studies. I am also driven by my passion for volleyball. Be determined, never give up and do your best. Always keep family as a priority; your family will always be your home base.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

My school is family-oriented, faith-based, has a home-like environment and truly feels like an extension of my home.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

Although I have not committed, I think I'd like to attend McPherson College in Kansas. I would like to major in Science and Interdisciplinary Studies to help fulfill my ultimate goals to be a teacher, coach, to teach underprivileged children and to teach the love of volleyball.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would like to have the power to fly, so I could get from one place to the other quickly and so that I could see as many new things as possible.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Ryan Reynolds. He is handsome and he usually plays a hero. He is quick-witted and makes others laugh.

