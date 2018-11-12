Scholar Athlete: Eric Gonzales, Edison High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited to do the festivities that come along with being a senior; things like prom, Spirit Week and the Senior Bash are all things I'm looking forward to this last year of high school. I'm also looking forward to finding out what is next after high school and what my future beholds.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My parents are the biggest force in making me want to be a successful student athlete. They always wanted me to have a better life than they had and have been the biggest inspirations for me, as they are the hardest working people that I know. Making them proud is one of my biggest goals in school and on the football field.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

My biggest advice would be to not be afraid of the challenge that comes with playing sports and trying to keep your grades high. There are going to be nights where you are going to stay up to 2 a.m. trying to finish assignments for classes. Any free time that you have should be spent having quality time with family, because it can be easy to get lost in the constant grind of high school.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

My favorite thing about my high school is the pride that people have about the school. People are proud to say that they go to Edison High school. Also, the teachers that work at Edison are some of the best teachers in the district, and all want to see Edison students prosper in their future.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

One college that has had my attention has been the University of North Texas and I would like to major in history teaching. Teachers have always played a huge role in shaping my future, and I would love to come back to my community and help out the next generations that are after me.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

One superpower that I would love to have is the ability to fly. I feel like it would be just a huge convenience for me to fly around the city at fast speeds. I would be able to beat the horrible San Antonio traffic, or get a couple of extra minutes of sleep and wait to the last couple of minutes to fly to school.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

One celebrity that I would take to my senior prom would be Emma Watson. I've always had a huge crush on her, from Harry Potter all the way to Beauty and the Beast. I feel like she would be fun to hang out with for this one night.

