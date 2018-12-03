Scholar Athlete: Alyssa Flores, Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited about being able to play high school softball for one last time alongside my coach and teammates. Me and a couple of other seniors will be the first class that graduates for my coach. Her first year was also my first year, through the last three years we have broke barriers together. I'm really looking forward to one last year with her and my team.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My biggest motivation in the classroom and on the field is my hunger for success. I want to have a successful life in the future, and I know that all starts with a good education. This strive to be successful, along with my competitiveness, has driven me to work hard on the field and court as well.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The best advice I could give any athlete would be to never give up when met with any adversity and to always go the extra mile. Adversity is not only met when playing sports, but in life and school as well. So learning how to fight through it makes a person successful in many ways. By going the extra mile in everything you do, you become better prepared for the adversity you could face in any setting, whether it be on or off the field.

There is always someone working while you're not, so when you can, you have to put in the extra time so you can be successful. While going through the ups and downs of being a student athlete, you'll have a lot of supporters and doubters, but your family will forever remain as one of the biggest support systems. It's important to keep the morals and goals gained from your family because they will always be your biggest fan and most constant members through the journey.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

Hands down, my favorite thing about high school was how much the coaches and teachers truly took time to get to know me as a person. Every year I have had one teacher, if not more, know me on a personal level as a person, not just a student. Coaches are a little easier to get close to because you spend so much time with, but over the last three years me and all my coaches have formed a tight bond.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I have committed to play softball at St.Mary's University, where I plan to study mechanical engineering. I had a lot of other great offers to continue my softball career, but St. Mary's was just the best fit. I love everything about the campus. The environment is just very positive and friendly. The other big thing was the incredible coaching staff and welcoming team, which really sealed the deal for me. As for my major choice, I have always been interested in engineering since freshmen year, and through the last four years, my interest grew because of the engineering classes I have taken.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have any super power, it would be the power to shape shift. I would chose this power because it would mean that I could be anything that I wanted to be, any item, animal, or person. So in reality, I could actually have all the super powers I wanted, like the Marvel character Mystique.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.