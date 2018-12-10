Scholar Athlete: Julia Maciel, Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm excited for my last softball season this spring because it's my last time to leave everything I have on the field and have fun while doing it.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me is that I don't want to be a failure. I want to prove to everyone and myself that I can do great things.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would tell other student athletes to always do better than your best and compete with yourself on and off the field, and to remain close to family by involving them more in your life.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love my school colors.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I plan to attend a four-year university and major in physical therapy because I would love to help people with injuries to heal and rehabilitate, and I'd get the opportunity to experience both the medical and athletic side.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

My super power would be to heal others because it would benefit the world.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I'd take Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) because I always dreamed of having a moment in "High School Musical" since it's my favorite movie.

