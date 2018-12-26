Scholar Athlete: Tayler Mills, Marion High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited to play sports and compete in FFA events this year. I am also looking forward to graduation and hopefully giving the valedictorian speech, being that I have held that position all through high school.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

The idea that I might let my teammates and coaches down is what drives me to be successful. I am gonna give 110 percent effort for the guy next to me, and I will not be denied.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The best advice I can give younger people is to be thankful for those who got you to where you are today, and always keep them in mind when you are successful. Stay humble in everything you do and never get beat because you got outworked.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The small school and small-town feeling is what I love most about my 3-A school. Everyone is friends with everyone and everyone supports everyone.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

At this point in time I am currently unsure as to where I would like to attend school at, but I do know that I would like to major in something that is related to agriculture.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superpower, it would be the ability to fly. I would be able to get from place to place much faster and not have to deal with traffic or reckless drivers.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take one girl to my senior prom it would be Kacey Musgraves. She is a very beautiful girl and an insanely talented singer/songwriter, and I would have a way better looking date than all of my friends.

