Scholar Athlete: Kyleigh Mulanax, Marion High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

The most exciting part about my senior is May 25. I have worked hard for 12 years on my education, sports, leadership and social skills, and I'm ready to put that work to use at the next level.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I have been very blessed with parents that have taught me to be a leader in the classroom and on the court and field. The younger kids that look up to me have driven me to lead by example and be an upstanding student and citizen that they can continue to look up to and count on for help, which in return has resulted in success for me on and off the campus.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Listen! Listen to your parents, teachers and coaches. Be coachable in all aspects of your life and realize early that they know what they are talking about. You may not always like what they have to say, but know that they always have your back. Also, you need to be able to talk to them when there are things bothering you, or that you feel may be holding you back. Be open and honest, and this will help build the trust and strengthen the bonds to remain close to your family on the court and field and your family at home.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love being at a smaller school. The administration and teachers know you as a person, not just a number. They are willing to give you one-on-one attention when needed, they celebrate the successes and are very supportive when disappointment falls our way. I look forward to that same environment at Sul Ross.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am attending college at Sul Ross State University in Alpine. I have committed to play both volleyball and softball for Coach Canaba and major in criminal justice with a minor in wildlife science. I have a lot of family in West Texas and fell in love with Sul Ross the first time I went to visit. I really appreciate Coach Canaba's style of coaching, and he made me feel welcome and as a part of the family when meeting with him about the opportunity to play ball there. With my major, I would like to pursue a career with the Texas Game Warden in the wildlife division.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I had one superhero power, I would love to have the power of super speed. This way, when the coach tells me to run a timed mile, I do it super-fast, and when I'm on the court or the field I get to the ball faster.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I have been a huge Astros fan since I was little and would love to take Jose Altuve to prom. Altuve is a phenomenal athlete that is so much fun to watch on the field. He has a great personality, loves what he does and puts God first. Being that he is only 5 feet 6 inches tall, I would definitely have to wear flats, though.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.